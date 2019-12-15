Stay out of cultism – Mbaka warns politicians

…urges Ugwuanyi to be steadfast with good work

By Chinedu Adonu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned political leaders to shun cultism and embrace God for divine protection and guidance.

The fiery Priest who made this warning during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the Adoration ground, said that it is only God that saves.

He alleged that some politicians join various secret societies in a bid to protect their lives and to ensure a successful career without knowing that such moves would only end in bringing God’s wrath upon them.

He advised the political leaders to see their profession as special call from God and, adding that they should always endeavour to carry out their duties with the fear of God.

“If any of you is in any secret society, you had better come out of it before it is too late. You don’t need such things. Those who join them never enjoy their last days. You are never protected.

“They may promise you favour but favour comes from God alone. So, depend on Him because He is the king maker.

“You think it is that nonsense you belong made you what you are, not true. God can promote and demote you”, He said.

While lamenting that hundreds of Nigerians die on a daily bases as a result of hardship in the country, Mbaka disclosed that political leaders have failed to create a better future for citizens, stressing that they rather prefer diverting public fund to their pockets.

Commending Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good governance in the state, charged him to do more for the state and lel”I commend Ugwuanyi for good work he is doing in Enugu and urges him to maintain the good work so that he will make a good name for himself now and beyond”, He advised.

In a speech during the thanksgiving, Gov. Ugwuanyi commended Fr Mbaka for creating the Adoration ministry through which he extends salvation and healing to the people, adding that the ministry contributed immensely to his party’s (PDP) victory in the last general election.

Ugwuanyi also commended Adoration members for their consistent prayer support to his government and party before, during and after the election.

“I thank Rev. Fr Mbaka and adoration faithful for yielding the platform where people receive salvation and victory. It contributed to our victory with 94.4% of vote casted in the last election”, He said.

