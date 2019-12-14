Breaking News
Stay away from Zamfara APC, party group tells Sen Marafa

On 1:15 pmIn Newsby

By Victor Ajiromanus

A political pressure group in Zamfara State, Zamfara State APC Concerned Citizens, has called on Senator Kabiru Marafa to stay away from the affairs of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress ,APC.

Briefing newsmen in Zamfara , Secretary of the group, Comrade Aliyu Ibrahim Marafa, said any move by the senator to be involved in the affairs of the party would be resisted.

His words: “The party regrets that Marafa has continued to work for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Zamfara State, rather than his supposed party, the APC.

” President Buhari and the national leadership of APC should be aware of what is happening. They are doing this just because of their selfish ambitions ahead of 2023. They have succeeded in Zamfara, Sokoto, Adamawa, Imo and Bauchi.”

“Former Governor Yari did his best for the success of President Buhari in Zamfara and Northwest in 2015 and 2019 and as Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum. He dedicated his life, time, energy and resources to the victory of President Buhari in the Northwest and the APC before disloyal party members engineered the party’s defeat in Zamfara.

“We will continue to expose those plotting to hijack APC in Zamfara and all other states governed by APC.

“We, therefore, call on the state and national leadership of the APC to urgently do the needful, taking   necessary actions against them.”

