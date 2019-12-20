Stay away from pension fund ― PDP warns Buhari, APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to dip hands in the N2.1 trillion pension fund to implement infrastructural projects in the country.

A committee headed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had in the course of the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday, recommended the use of the fund to implement capital projects, including power, which has been a major challenge in the country for decades.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Presidential campaign headquarters on Friday, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan warned the Presidency to dismiss the recommendation, adding that despite the huge debt incurred by the Buhari-led government, there is nothing on ground to justify same.

He said: “There is nothing on ground in the area of infrastructures. In spite of their huge spending, how has this translated to good living for Nigerians?

“What we can see is the ostentatious living of All Progressives Congress, APC, members. So we can’t support any move to dip hands in pension funds to implement infrastructural projects.”

The publicity scribe charged the President to respect the principle of federal character in key appointments to give every part of the country, a sense of belonging.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

