STATE OF THE NATION:We ‘re in a state of emergency — Oritsejafor

FORMER Minister of State for Defence and the Ogwa of Warri Kingdom, Chief Roland Oritsejafor, 75, in a sizzling interview in Warri, Delta State, speaks extensively on some topical issues ranging from insecurity, development in the Niger Delta, to the ongoing anti-graft war. Chief Oritsejafor, a medical doctor by training, practiced pediatrics in Warri for many years before going into politics. He was deputy national secretary, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and from there served as Minister of State for Defense. Currently, he is a member of the Advisory and Peace Building Committee set up by the Delta state government.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

On how he feels at 75

Recently my political associates, well wishers gave me what you call media shout at 75. Thank God for his grace, I am still strong and involved in several areas.

Let’s look at the Niger Delta, as an elder statesman from the region, what areas do you think the Federal government should focus on in terms of development?

Let’s first understand that the region is a very difficult terrain when it comes to development. There are lots of fears of the minorities. In the context of Nigeria, there used to be three major tribes, you remember the Wellink’s Commission Report. It had nothing to do with oil, it only tried to address the fears of the minorities that they are neglected politically, socially and economically. Others take charge of the political leadership while this area suffers. That was largely what gave rise to the Commission.

They were trying to address the problem when oil was discovered. This compounded the situation because of the complications, environment degradation, people lost their traditional means of livelihood due to pollution. All these created many more problems for Niger Delta.

There was a time in the country when we had derivation 50 percent. We had palm produce, cocoa, etc, 50 percent returned to the region for development.

These are some of the issues that brought agitations in the Niger Delta. Their environment is polluted, and they are losing their livelihood. Meanwhile money was taken from here to develop other parts of the country. So we needed to sit down and see how we address the issues.

The elders were doing their best but it got to a stage that the youths stepped in. We saw the tension. Well, there were some interventions like Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, OMPADEC, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

No doubt these programmes helped,I think the focus should be on training the youths to make them self sufficient.

Honestly, the political leadership, we need to tell ourselves the truth. We need committed political leaders in the country, and we must make plans to have a better country. That calls for fairness, justice, making plans for future. From the evidence we have that is not taking place.

Security is not getting better, power situation is not getting better, we can’t access clean water. Everything is becoming emergency, education, unemployment, etc. So the political class need to speak the truth to themselves. Who are we leading, what country are we building? This is not a partisan issue, it is an issue of conscience, it is an issue of what kind of leadership we are giving to our people and what country are we living behind.

You talked about insecurity, what are your worries?

My worries are that you can’t move freely anymore in the country, traveling by road is almost becoming impossible. A lot of people don’t travel anymore because they are not sure if they will get to their destination. I mean it is becoming acceptable now that they kidnap you, you get in touch with your people, negotiate, they look for money and pay. I mean who is safe? Police officers are kidnapped, judges are kidnapped so who is safe? We can’t pretend that these things are not happening. Insecurity is getting worse.

His advice to the Federal Government

We need to equip our security agencies properly for the job because they are overwhelmed. Above all, all of us Nigerians need to be security conscious. You can see the vicious circle. Some communities cooperate with the kidnappers, they provide food and all that in the name of there is nothing to do. It is a complex situation and we must start addressing unemployment, look for something for people to do. Above all we must preach values.

Yes we are fighting corruption but suddenly now I don’t know what we are fighting anymore. Like I said it is the political class, it is not about political party.

On the other side of the divide, people are picked up for corruption and then the staggering amount we are hearing based on corruption, like I said it is not a partisan issue. We must address ourselves if this is the country we want to build. Are we happy with what is going on? And what are you doing with all these money? We should go back to the days of our forefathers when values were inculcated.

I talked about challenge travelling by road. Air travel is also overwhelmed as well. These days you go to the airport you are not sure you will catch your flight due to operational problems, sometimes they are postponed. It’s a picture of instability. You wake up in the morning you are not sure where you are heading.

Still on corruption

The papers are there publishing all these things. You are fighting corruption more is being discovered in all areas. Except you are not a Nigerian, I ask myself, insecurity, corruption , safety is not there, power is not there, businesses are dying.

Everybody is looking for money, the more money we are looking for the lese security we have.

How will you score the anti-graft war?

Well, they are trying, they are overwhelmed no doubt. It is based on prosecution that you can judge. A lot of prosecution is going on but don’t forget we are in a democracy so it might be slow, the processes may not be as fast as we want it. But so long as it is thorough, we will get there.

Let me quickly say that democracy cannot thrive in the absence of rule of law. To that extent, the rule of law should be allowed to go through its process. The Federal Government should ensure that rule of law is not compromised because we all need law. If there is no law we are heading towards anarchy. Recently we heard that this young man facing trial for treason (Omoyele Sowore) was arrested violently in the court room. What signal are we sending? Is there no due process for arresting somebody, why must you go to that extent? I strongly believe that we must make sure we uphold the rule of law for our democracy to be safe.

Let’s look at the fight against Boko Haram, what is your take as a former Minister of State Defence?

It is a big challenge. Like I said before,this is not partisan, it is a national issue and I am not too sure we’re understand the ideology behind this fight. If we do we are not addressing it. People don’t just wake up and start fighting, we need to address this, it is quite complex. We now understand it is not just within Nigeria’s border it is a regional thing. I know some respected muslims who are not happy with what the Boko Haram people are doing, who will say it is not fair to say all muslims are Boko Haram. I think we should look at ourselves as Nigerians and see Boko Haram as a war against the sovereignty of Nigeria, a war against humanity and come together to fight it.

When you have poverty and unemployment, radical and lawless activities will thrive. It is the same in Afghanistan. Instability, poverty, lack of good governance promote activities of Boko Haram. Having said this, what is worrying is that Christians are targets, Western education is a target, I think it is about time we sat down to ask what the problem is, what they are addressing, why put religious coloration to all these?

It is not about blaming one group or the other. Let’s come together to look for a permanent solution.

Recently herdsmen attacks have been recurring in Delta State. Any word on this?

Security agents must sit up and contain this. The police system must also quickly consider strongly the advantage of community policing, this will help a lot in containing this problem.

For example, somebody from Nsukka is posted to Ode Itsekiri, he does not know the people around there. People causing problems are from communities. If we train the people from the community to be part of policing, then it is easier to handle the situation.

What about the vigilante structures in communities?

I am sure where the vigilantes are there the level of insecurity is reduced. This buttresses the point that we should train the community guys properly, give them authority to do or take acts of policing. What I am saying is that you don’t bring total strangers, foreigners to come and police a community. It won’t work. I told you now that communities share from loots in kidnapping.

See bunkering, the whole community is employed for illegal and criminal acts. But if the community is trained, made to know that they suffer more by allowing criminals to come into their area to create problems and start training people who will be policemen or security agents officially with authority to act as such, I think our problems will be much easier.

There is peace in the Niger Delta at the moment, what step should be taken to consolidate on this gain?

The amnesty programme was under threat recently, Some people went for training, came back, and no job. Some say they are not paying the stipend. So I want to believe that they are the issues giving problem to the amnesty programme. There are reports of resources meant for the programme allegedly being diverted.

We need to investigate and be sure that the programme is delivering on its terms. Those meant to play various roles are doing that, funds for the programme get to the end point. By the time they train, they should also be preparing for where the guys will fit into when they finish their training. There is no doubt that the programme has helped a lot, we need to strengthen it rather than allow it to waste away.

Beyond the amnesty what next?

Rightly, it is a stop gap, it is buying time to address issues of unemployment, proper education, people trained to depend on themselves with the skills. The problem with the country is that these things have been there before now, execution is part of the problem. I know some people who went through skill acquisition that are doing well and living well. But we must make sure we follow our programmes through. We heard of one Deltan in Nassarawa doing Agriculture very well. We must also stress value orientation.

This impression that people who are corrupt are getting away with it, making money, they don’t pay tax so let everybody go and make it somehow, settle who you can settle. The fight against corruption is addressing all that. The permanent feature is skill acquisition even if you are in academics you must have some kind of skill that makes you self employed.

We don’t have the resources even those who have gone to school we can’t take care of them. This idea of trying to live large becomes a problem for value orientation.

On moves to have development commissions for all the zones of the country, is this healthy for our system?

I have just said our problem is the political class. The issue now is that you created for this people let me create my own because we are not showing true leadership to our people so everybody is withdrawing to his primordial background. You know we talked about fears of the minorities now with these we are seeing the majorities having fears too.

2023 is more than three years ahead but the body politic is already being overheated with posturing…

It is an evidence of irresponsible political leadership. You just want to get there to grab what the office offers. You don’t even know about your responsibilities

On political parties prevailing on their members so the governments can work

In our time, things were done much better than now. Because there is unemployment, investments are closing up. What is the real business now, politics.

In our time we told our party members as politicians to have a second address, all your life everything should not come from politics.

We must consider maybe part time sitting, make remunerations less attractive. Part time sitting at the legislative levels across but the point is that, the latest now is that somebody takes a position for four or eight years they get pension. Every four years they buy cars for them, some states they have houses because they served as governor, deputy governor and then you finish your term and you are on pension

They are making the political office too attractive. You are governor, deputy governor you finish your term and you are on pension. Civil servants who have served for thirty, thirty five years, some are dying . that is why I am talking about the political class, lets be truthful to ourselves, what is it all about , do we have another country, do we want politicians from other place to come and run our country. Let’s forget politics , let’s ask if this is what we want to live for our children.

Striking words on pension for governors and deputy governors

For more what is going on is an evidence of emergence of political class versus the other people. I am saying, we should address this issue. We are politicians to give service to the people and we must be selfless in doing it.

I am not happy that you come to serve for eight years and you get pension for life, let’s calculate the percentage of those who give service to the nation for four years or eight years and those who give service for 30 years, they even die waiting to get pension. I hear in some states they get new cars every four years, house in Abuja, their state capital. If we don’t watch it, a time will come some of us will become unsafe. Let us sit back and address the problems of this country.

Any other thing you want to say ?

I want to commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He has done very well, he has worked so hard. He goes into communities to make sure we have peace and stability. The committees he set up on peace building are yielding results. When he came in, the oil revenue was really very low but things have changed. I want to appeal to the people to continue to cooperate with the governor and his deputy so that we can continue to enjoy peace, and increase in our revenue in Delta State.

