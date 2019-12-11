Vanguard Logo

Staff union urges FG to remove Ag FIRS Chairman

By Emma Ujah

The Joint Union Council, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) chapter has petitioned the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to remove the Ag. Executive Chairman of the organisation, Mr. Abiodun Aina.
The union gave a Friday ultimatum for the removal of Mr. Aina, or it would not guarantee industrial harmony in the organisation.
A petition to this effect was sent to the minister on Tuesday.

According to the union Mr. Aina was not the most senior Coordinating Director.
It added that the Ag. Chairman was not even qualified to be appointed Coordinating Director in the first I stance.
It claimed that Mr. Aina did not have the minimum qualification for the appointment as a director because he did not possess a Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma.
He was brought in by former Executive Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Fowler as Special Assistant from where he was appointed Coordinating Director, in contravention of extant regulations.

