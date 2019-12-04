Sports among students promote oneness – ED

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Executive Director, Africa Centre for Youth Sports and Development, ACYSD, Yinka Suleiman has stated that encouraging sporting activities among the students would foster oneness that is fast eroding in Nigeria.

Speaking at the just concluded maiden edition of the Youth Sports Movement , YSM, Abuja Schools Games, that had in attendance sports enthusiastics as Senator Ned Nwoko, and former Super Eagle Coach, Samson Siasia, Suleiman said YSM, an arm of -ACYSD organised the event to develop youth sports culture in Nigeria.

Her words: ” Although medals were giving to deserving students, our main aim is not just to celebrate winners but to engender peace and unity among students.

“During the competition we saw students from different schools bonding, we saw them crying together and we saw them helping each other up. It is the culture we want to portray, the culture of oneness that is eroding from Nigeria.” She said.

Noting that her team worked towards the success of the event, ED, ACYSD said that there were room for more improvement and collaboration for the next edition.

“We want to appreciate those who came to our aid in terms of sponsorship and support. This is an event everyone needs to support because it has to do with the future of our youths and our sports. We are open to more partners in the next edition.” She said.

The competition saw over 600 students cutting across 17 schools from across Abuja participated in various sporting events that included : football, track and field athletics, volleyball, basketball, badminton, tennis and table tennis.

While Pacesetters College came first, Total Child Model School and Central Emirate International Academy clinched the second and third positions respectively. Other winners were: Divine Mercy School, Doveland High School, Nigeria-Ghana International College, Kingsville College, Bankys Private School, Capville School and Tophills School.

