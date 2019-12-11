Soyinka’s centre apologises to Osinbajo, retracts statement

….say they were wrong

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) on Tuesday apologised to Nigerians and has accepted that the Vice President was right.

The Centre said the Vice President pulled out of the award for reasons which he subsequently cited in a press statement on Monday.

In a statement titled, “We were wrong and the Vice President is right”, the Centre said it stands by his decision to award the Vice President with an Integrity award.

“Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) accepts the statement from the Vice President’s Office as the true position on it’s intended award to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo,” the statement signed by Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director read.

“An in-house communication gap caused the difference in the use of language and we accept responsibility for this.

“The WSCIJ stands by its intention to award the Vice President the Integrity Specialty of its Anti-Corruption Defender Award.

“The board however shares his decision to excuse himself this year based on recent happenings.”

