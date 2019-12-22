Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, has denied being in receipt of any correspondence from lawmakers of the United State of America over the re-arrest and continued detention of convener of the RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement that his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, Malami, insisted that no such letter got to his office before the close of work last Friday.

Besides, he stressed that “foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country”.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence.

“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019”, the statement further read.

