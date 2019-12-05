Sowore: We have not violated court order — DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Thursday, said it did not violate the court order on the release of Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow Protest, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Counsel to the DSS, Hassan Liman, SAN, made the remark in an interview with newsmen shortly after the Federal High Court sitting in the ongoing trial in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore, alongside Bakare, is being charged by the DSS with treasonable felony, money laundering, among others.

NAN recalls that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had, on Nov. 6, signed the release warrant of the defendants and ordered the DSS to make available all the necessary documents that would help to facilitate in the defense of the duo’s trial.

But on Thursday, Justice Ojukwu had condemned the security outfit’s attitude to a court order, directing it to release Sowore and Bakare within 24 hours.

The judge then adjourned till Dec. 6 for trial continuation.

“I want to say once again that the DSS has not at any time refused or failed to comply with the court order.

“What we have done today is to go a step further to say that the DSS no longer wants Mr. Sowore in their custody.

“That is what we are saying,” he said.

Liman explained that “when somebody is granted bail, he is expected to be released to the main person that has served as his surety.”

According to him, nobody, I repeat, has gone to the DSS to take Mr. Sowore and co. on bail.

“The court has made an order to release them forthwith.

“But the DSS has not refused, at any time, to comply with the court order

“And that is why the DSS filed an application today that they no longer want them in their custody,” he added.

Liman, however, assured that Sowore and Bakare would be released based on the order of the case and as soon as they meet the terms of the bail condition.

“When you come tomorrow, you will know if that has been complied with or not,” he told the journalists.

