Sowore, person of interest to DSS, says presidency

By David O Royal

The presidency has noted that Omoyele Sowore is a person of interest to the Department of State Services, DSS.

According to the presidency, it should not surprise anyone who has followed Sowore’s actions and words that he is a person of interest to the DSS.

Presidency further accused Sowore of calling for a revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria.

While reacting to the rearrest of Sowore on Friday and comments from Nigerians blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for DSS actions, the presidency stated that DSS does not necessarily need the permission of the Presidency in all cases to carry out its essential responsibilities that are laid down in the Nigerian Constitution – which was the foundation for the restoration of democracy in our country in 1999.