Sowore, person of interest to DSS, says presidency

2:56 pm

By David O Royal

The presidency has noted that Omoyele Sowore is a person of interest to the Department of State Services, DSS.

According to the presidency, it should not surprise anyone who has followed Sowore’s actions and words that he is a person of interest to the DSS.

Presidency further accused Sowore of calling for a revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria.

While reacting to the rearrest of Sowore on Friday and comments from Nigerians blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for DSS actions, the presidency stated that DSS does not necessarily need the permission of the Presidency in all cases to carry out its essential responsibilities that are laid down in the Nigerian Constitution – which was the foundation for the restoration of democracy in our country in 1999.

Furthermore, the presidency said  “Nigeria is already dealing with an insurgency that has left millions of people displaced and desperate in the northeastern region of our country.
“The Boko Haram militants, who are behind the violence, also fancy themselves to be fighting for some sort of revolution.
“Nigerians do not need another spate of lawlessness and loss of lives all in the name of ‘revolution’, especially not one that is orchestrated by a man who makes his home in far away New York and who can easily disappear and leave behind whatever instability he intends to cause, to wit, Nnamdi Kanu.”

