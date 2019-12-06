Vanguard Logo

Sowore: Nigeria advertising itself globally as rogue state – Atedo Peterside

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has berated the Department of State Service (DSS) for its showdown with convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, in court on Friday.

Reacting to his re-arrest, Perterside, on his Twitter account, said: “Sadly this is no longer about Sowore alone. It is now more about Nigeria advertising itself globally as a Rogue State where various Government Officials and/or Agencies believe that they can decide if or when it suits them to respect the rule of law.”

A Federal High Court had fined the DSS, a sum N100,000.00 for keeping the freedom fighter against all odds and gave a 24-hour ultimatum for his release. Sowore was released on Thursday after spending 125 days in detention

