Sowore: NHRC urges Buhari to prosecute DSS personnel who invaded court

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Federal Government to prosecute the Department of State Services personnel that invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to rearrest Omoyele Sowore.

NHRC denouncement of the DSS came after many dignitaries condemned the same activity of the DSS.

The commission in a press statement made available to the media directs all the relevant agencies of government to arrest and try all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the federal high court Abuja

NHRC statement reads in part;

“The National Human Rights Commission has watched with dismay the conduct of law enforcement officers in facie curie yesterday Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The commission reiterates the need for law enforcement officials to understand that to qualify as law enforcement agents, they must first of all be law-abiding and not be above the law.

“As officials paid with taxpayers money, there is no room for impunity and utter disregard for the constitution.

“Our democracy is founded on the principle of separation of powers and all citizens including law enforcement officials must understand the implications of that and are enjoined to respect the law and the constitution in the enforcement of the law.

“Accordingly, the commission directs all the relevant agencies of government to arrest and try all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the federal high court Abuja on Friday, December 6, 2019 for contempt in the face of the court.

“They should be tried and this should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement agents that they must obey the law in carrying out their law enforcement duties.”

The NHRC insisted that law enforcement agencies “must enforce the law within the law”, adding that ” impunity by law enforcement officials cannot be indulged in our democracy because impunity uproots the very foundation of our constitution and our democracy.”

