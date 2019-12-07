Sowore: NBA seeks immediate suspension of DSS DG

By Rasheed Sobowale

“It disgraceful” those were the words used by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to describe the invasion of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The umbrella professional association of all Nigerian lawyers made the call after the action of the DSS to rearrest the convener of the RevolutionNow Movement in the court premises.

NBA made the declaration in a press statement made available to the media by its spokesman, Kunle Edun.

The Association of Lawyers condemned the leadership of the DSS and concurrently calls for the immediate suspension the DSS Director-General (DG), Yusuf Bichi.

“We make this demand bearing in mind the fact that the DSS under his leadership has established itself as a brutish and irresponsible agency that derives immense pleasure from violating the fundamental rights of Nigerians and disrespecting court orders.” The statement read in part.

The body also calls for prompt investigation of the matter and that all the perpetrators be brought to justice.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly [should] immediately investigate the shameful conduct by the DSS and ensure that all persons found culpable are duly punished in accordance with the law.”

NBA also requested for the transfer of all political cases handled by DSS to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

It argued the AGF is the Chief Law officer of the nation.

