Sowore: NASS will strengthen judiciary, others – Bamidele

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the release of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and the convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, from detention as a testimony to the Federal Government’s respect for the judiciary.

He said the National Assembly’s Committees on Judiciary in both chambers would continually engage the leaderships and come up with the right amendments that could strengthen the judiciary and other institutions of government.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the duo’s release confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s ardent belief in the judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the rule of law.

Dasuki and Sowore were released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday.

Applauding the federal government’s position on the issue, Bamidele in a telephone conversation with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians not to capitalise on the mistake committed by the DSS to pass comments that could diminish the government’s enormous respect for the judicial arm.

He commended the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for acting promptly and gave the most apt advice that was in tandem with public opinion and agitations of Nigerians on the contentious issue.

He said: “It is trite that the rule of law is the bedrock of any democracy. It is the fulcrum on which democracy hangs and survives and no nation can joke with it. APC was circumspect of this fact and had been aligning itself with this reality, both in actions and policies.

“The fact that President Buhari, through the instrumentality of the Attorney General, acted swiftly to correct the embarrassment caused by overzealous DSS operatives, who invaded a sitting court to arrest Sowore, vividly confirmed that the APC believes in the rule of law and the sanctity of the temple of justice.

“We are particularly elated by the federal government’s gesture because it will go a long way in further establishing the fact that Nigeria is not a pariah state. When leaders venerate the judiciary, it deepens democracy and tames tendencies for anarchical actions that could truncate the system.

“It was in line with that tenet to strengthen the judiciary and the rule of law, that the federal government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation took over Sowore’s case from DSS and some other corruption cases from EFCC.

“I appeal to all the agencies of government vested with prosecutorial powers , to always bury their emotions and exercise cautions while dealing with issues, to protect the integrity of the Buhari-led government, whose respect for the judiciary had serially been demonstrated and amplified.”

Vanguard

