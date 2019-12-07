Sowore: I don’t feel proud to be a lawyer right now at all ― Adegboruwa

A Nigerian lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa has reacted to the DSS action in re-arresting the organiser of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore on Friday.

The lawyer posted on his Facebook;

“DSS CANNOT BE ABOVE THE LAW!

“This is lawlessness at its peak, for operatives of DSS to storm a courtroom where there is a presiding judge to arrest Omoyele Sowore, right inside the courtroom.

“It was reported that the presiding judge was chased away with guns and the whole courtroom is in pandemonium right now.

“I don’t feel proud to be a lawyer right now at all, let alone being a citizen of a country of lawless officers of the law who are shaming the law.

“We must rise up and kick against this evil.”

