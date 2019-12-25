Sowore, Dasuki: Ortom lauds dogged Nigerians, FG

….calls for review of point of entry visa for Africans

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended Nigerians for their dogged clamour that led to the release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, as well as former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the release of the duo in accordance with the principles of rule of law.

In a statement issued yesterday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the Governor said “Nigeria which prides itself as the giant of Africa and beacon of democracy must, at all times, be seen as a champion of the rule of law and respecter of human rights.

“Countries which practise true democracy across the world obey court orders and respect the fundamental rights of their citizens.”

The Governor equally urged President Buhari to review, in the overall interest of Nigerians, his decision to give all African travellers visas on arrival in the country with effect from January next year.

He sounded that the implication of the policy was that Africans wishing to travel to Nigeria could freely do so whenever they desired.

He said, “as popular as the policy may sound, it portends danger ahead as Nigeria will soon turn to a safe haven for persons with a questionable character such as terrorists and other criminals who would come into the country without hindrance.”