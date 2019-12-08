Sowore: Amnesty Int’l, SERAP, others hold press briefing in Abuja Monday

Following last Friday’s “desecration” of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Amnesty International and other concerned groups will on Monday hold a press conference to further press home the demand for the unconditional release of convener of the #RevolutionNow protest movement, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, by the secret police.

Aside the Amnesty International, other conveners of the media briefing slated for Dennis Hotel, Abuja, are the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Concerned Nigerians, Enough is Enough (EiE), Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), People’s Alternative Front, Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC).

Sowore, who was arrested in August for organizing a protest march against perceived misrule by the present administration, is standing trial for treasonable felony charges alongside Bakare.

The duo were released on Thursday on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu who ordered the secret police to release the defendants within 24 hours.

But they were whisked back to custody a few hours after their release by the DSS operatives who stormed the court in a commando-style and forced everybody including the judge to scamper to safety.

Vanguard