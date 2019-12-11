Southern Sun Ikoyi hotels celebrates decade of hospitality

By Jimoh Babatunde

When Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel took over the ruins of old Ikoyi hotel in 2009 not many believed that the new investors would change the dynamics of hospitality standards in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Ten years after the taking over, Southern Sun ikoyi Hotel has consistently broken new grounds in all aspects of hospitality business with a penchant for maintaining high standards.

So, it was not a surprise that hosted who-is-who in the society to celebrate its ten years in the country.

Speaking at the cocktail, the General Manager Mark Loxley expressed gratitude to the guests for gracing the occasion with their presence, as it showcases the unwavering commitment by the stakeholders, who have consistently supported the journey of the Southern Sun Ikoyi brand over the past 10 years.

“We will also us this medium to appreciate the support of the management team members and stakeholders, whose fantastic support has allowed the Hotel to be positioned as a prominent member within the hotel community in Lagos and has also allowed us a business to take pride and position as a true 4-star internationally branded hotel within the Nigerian Industry.”

Loxley also noted that the concerted efforts in the ongoing staff trainings and development has always been core within Southern Sun Ikoyi’s mandate in ensuring that the human capital within the hotel is maximized to the fullest extent, which has further allowed for a great and consistent service culture to be extended to all the Hotel’s guests.

Also speaking, Director, Southern Sun Ikoyi, Ernest Orji, recalled the unique opportunity afforded him in playing a role in reviving the then decrepit Ikoyi Hotel and the transformation into the New Southern Sun Ikoyi, forged by the strategic partnership with the Tsogo Sun Hotels.

He used the medium to appreciate the highly esteemed customers of the Hotel, who through their patronage have and positive reviews have ensured that Southern Sun Ikoyi has remained a choice destination and most especially, the fantastic staff and their work ethic, which has consistently kept Southern Sun Ikoyi as the best performing hotel in Lagos.

Notable among dignitaries at the event devoid of long speeches include the Consul General of the South African Consulate General, Darkey Ephraim Africa, Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honorable Lateef Abiru, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Networks Limited, Olusegun Ogunsanya, and other top players in the country’s hospitality industry, who gathered to celebrate the iconic brand.

