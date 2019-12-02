South Africa records reduction in malaria in 2019

South Africa recorded about 12,000 cases of malaria with 63 deaths from January to October 2019, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday in a statement.

The institute said that this year the country recorded a reduction in malaria infection and deaths.

NICD added that the country recorded around 17,000 cases with 114 deaths during the same period last year.

“During the holiday season, many people will be exposed because of their travel to higher transmission areas, both internally and outside the country borders, particularly in Mozambique.

“People, who are planning to travel are urged to take adequate measures to protect themselves from malaria,” NICD said.

The NICD stated that malaria cases in the country are expected to increase during the summer months, with higher temperatures and rainfall in transmission areas.

People should take prevention medication before visiting malaria risk areas, limit outdoor activity after dark, cover up bare skin and using mosquito repellents.

“All travellers returning from malaria transmission areas, including very low-risk ones, should report flu-like illness (headache, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle, and joint pain) that occurs up to three weeks after first potential exposure, in case it is malaria,” it said.

