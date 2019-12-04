Breaking News
Translate

South Africa: Desmond Tutu hospitalised due to stubborn infection

On 6:20 pmIn Newsby
South Africa: Desmond Tutu hospitalised due to stubborn infection
85-years-old Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, and Nobel laureate, is back in the hospital due to a stubborn infection, his foundation said on Wednesday.

“The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for the treatment of a similar condition,” it said in a statement quoting his wife, Leah Tutu.

READ ALSO: South Africa records reduction in malaria in 2019

Tutu, 88, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

He received the Nobel Prize in 1984 for his struggle against the racist apartheid regime in South Africa.

He went on to chair the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the transition to democracy brought Nelson Mandela to power in 1994.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!