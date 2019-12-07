Son scores sensational solo goal as Spurs bounce back against Burnley



Son Heung-min scored a goal of the season contender as Tottenham returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a convincing 5-0 home victory against Burnley.

Tottenham suffered a first defeat under Jose Mourinho in midweek when going down 2-1 to Manchester United, but they turned on the style in Saturday’s clash to climb up to fifth.

Mourinho’s men were two goals ahead inside nine minutes, with Harry Kane opening the scoring from 25 yards out before Lucas Moura added a second from far closer range.

Son then scored a remarkable third goal by carrying the ball some 90 yards and slotting home, while Kane doubled his tally and Moussa Sissoko joined the scoring in an equally one-sided second half.

Kane took advantage of some hesitant Burnley defending to fire his side in front after 240 seconds with a fierce shot that caught out Nick Pope.

Pope got down to keep out Son’s shot less than five minutes later, but the ball looped into the air, deflected off Dele Alli’s back and Lucas was there to convert from a yard out.

Sissoko hit the post with a first-time shot and Alli was dispossessed by a brilliant challenge from James Tarkowski after being played through as Spurs’ domination continued.

Burnley nearly pulled one back through a Robbie Brady header that hit the bar, but the hosts added a third before half-time thanks to Son’s sublime solo goal.

It took less than 10 minutes of the second half for Kane to double his personal tally, the England international cutting inside Tarkowski and firing in at the near post.

Sissoko netted for the second home game running with 16 minutes remaining after playing a one-two with Kane and poking the ball past Pope to round off the scoring.

