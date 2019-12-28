Solskjaer: Man Utd ‘can’t play tippy-tappy football’ like City

Kindly Share This Story:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United “can’t play tippy-tappy football” like neighbours Manchester City.

The Red Devils bounced back from defeat to Watford away from home by putting Newcastle United to the sword on Boxing Day in a 4-1 victory. Not only will the players be prepared this weekend against Burnley but aware of the expectations.

“The boys know what I expect on Saturday,” Solskjaer said when last Sunday’s chastening 2-0 loss at Watford was broached.

That was one of several times that United have stumbled against one of the Premier League’s lesser lights – an undoubted problem for this side in transition.

“I think it’s been said in no uncertain terms what type of team we are,” Solskjaer told reporters. “Supporters know what we expect and know when we are at our best.

“We showed that on Thursday and, even though we went a goal down, heads didn’t drop. We have to make it hard to play against us. “We can’t play tippy-tappy football and can’t, at this moment in time, play like City – only City can do that.

“We have to show more energy, drive, and urgency, plus selflessness in every single game. That’s the way we have to play at the moment.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: