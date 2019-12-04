Sokoto Guber: APC drags Tambuwal to supreme court 

BY ADAKOLE AUKE

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Sokoto state chapter and its governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has dragged governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal before the Supreme Court over his reelection.

Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto in his submissions challenged the judgements of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and that of the Appeal Court that all dismissed his petitions for lack of merit.

Recall that the Tribunal and Appeal court had dismissed APC’s petition for lacking in merits on the 2nd of October and 22 of November, 2019 respectively

The four-member justices of the Appeal Court, in their unanimous judgement read by presiding Justice Husseini agreed that the petition filed by APC and its governorship candidate challenging the victory of governor Tambuwal as upheld by the Tribunal was lacking in merit.

The APC had in its determination to pursue legal course on their quest to upturn Tambuwal’s victory had on Monday 2nd, 2019 filed an appeal before the Supreme Court on thirty-one grounds.

According to APC, dismissing its petition by both Courts was simply a miscarriage of justice, hence the call on Supreme Court to do the needful.

The APC said, in their Particulars of Errors as contained in the Notice of Appeal, that they are entitled to the reliefs sought in the Petition, having proved on the balance of probabilities and preponderance of evidence therein.

This therefore meant, both the Trial Tribunal and the Lower Court wrongly appraised the case of the Appellants, thereby resolving all the issues against the Appellants, adding that the judgement was against the weight of the evidence presented.

The Appellants are therefore cumulatively sought reliefs from the Supreme Court, which include among others an Order to set aside the Judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Judicial Division.

Vanguard Nigeria News