Social Media Bill: What FG should do to abusers ― SERAP

Victor Ogunyinka

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has advised the Federal Government to Enhance the capacity of the judiciary to apply existing legal mechanisms (e.g. Libel and Defamation) to misuse of social media.

SERAP explained that social media has been a tool for disseminating information and engaging citizens and there are existing mechanisms to checkmate its abuse and provide redress. So, the Social Media Bill and Hate Speech Bill are unnecessary.

Speaking in a Twitter interview (TweetChat) with Vanguard (#VanguardDiscuss) on the state of the nation, hate speech and social media bills Tuesday, the human right and accountability project organisation opined that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, since its second term, is characterised by “Disobedience to court orders, intolerance for critical views, three anti-freedom of expression bills; NGO Bill, Social Media Bill, Hate Speech Bill. The fact speaks for itself.

“Social media has been a tool for disseminating information and engaging citizens and there are existing mechanisms to checkmate its abuse and provide redress. So, the Social Media Bill and Hate Speech Bill are unnecessary.

“We advise the Federal Government to enhance the capacity of the judiciary to apply existing legal mechanisms (e.g. Libel and Defamation) to misuse of social media,” SERAP said.

While lending its voice to the continued detention of the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS), SERAP said: “Disobedience to the order of the court is anti rule of law and a danger to democracy. The DSS is not above the law.”

