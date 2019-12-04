SMEs to expand business base through ‘Make Money Online SME Clinic’

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the huge benefits attached to having a business online, most small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, are yet to explore this opportunity, thereby wallowing in darkness regarding the benefits.

To bridge this gap, Web hosting provider, Whogohost, has announced its sponsorship of the ‘Make Money Online SME Clinic’ at the Computer Village Expo 2019.

The Computer Village Expo 2019 holding in December 10-14 at Ikeja GRA is with the theme: ‘A New Partnership Agenda for Growth,’ the SMEs will be trained on ways their products can begin to yield them money online.

The summit is annual flagship integrated events platforms that will connect more than 10,000 technology SMEs from Nigeria’s largest technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

WhoGoHost’s CEO, Mr. Toba Obaniyi, said during ‘Make Money Online SME Clinic’, the company will be sharing insights on how SMEs in Ikeja Computer Village and other participants can expand their reach online which will help them grow their customer base and eventually revenue.

He said the SMEs will also offer their diverse range of value offerings to prospective partners, showing off ways that they can make money as resellers.

Obaniyi added: “We operate with the goal of enabling Nigerian SMEs grow online effectively with very minimal financial investment through the deployment of beautiful, functional and mobile-friendly websites which are hosted on their web hosting infrastructure providing small businesses in Nigeria with a cost-effective way of expanding their brand awareness and sales revenue through their native online platforms.”

Vanguard