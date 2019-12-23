Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Six Nigerian soldiers killed in jihadist attack

On 7:26 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian soldiers

Jihadists armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades killed six Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, security sources said.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group attacked a patrol outside Tungushe, a village 22 kilometres (13 miles) from the Borno State capital Maiduguri, they said Monday.

“Two patrol vans came under fire from the terrorists and the leading vehicle was hit by an RPG, killing six soldiers on board,” a security source said Monday.

READ ALSO: Give us Leah Sharibu as our Christmas gift ― Northern Christian elders tell Buhari

Three jihadists were killed in a battle with soldiers following the ambush, a second security source said.

The Tungushe area has been repeatedly targeted by ISWAP and its rival Boko Haram faction. The insurgents attack troops and raid villages for food and livestock.

In October a soldier and three civilians were killed when ISWAP militants attacked troops in Tungushe.

The decade-long jihadist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million people.

The conflict has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the jihadist groups.

AFP

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!