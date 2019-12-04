Site Abura Flow Station in Emadadja, community urges

By Victor Ajiromanus

Emadadja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylver and Deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege to ensure that the proposed Abura Flow Station is cited at Emadadja.

It also insisted that the town is the host of Abura field, not Ogbe Udu.

The community also urged the member representing Ughelli/ Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Waive, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, Ovie of Udu Kingdom , Delekpe Ohworu, the President General of Udu, Chief Godwin Notoma, Sir and Richard Odibo among others to ensure the project is located there.

Briefing newsmen in Warri, President General of Emadadja, Emmanuel Jedje, said Emadadja community is the highest oil producing community in the LGA with over 13 functional oil and gas wells.

His words: “Available statistics on Abura field which cannot be controverted. It pointed out that the location of a Flow Station in Abura field should not be a subject of controversy. Emadadja is the host of Abura field. Emadadja is the most ideal for the proposed Flow Station.

“A sensitive project such as the Flow Station in Abura field has to be rightly sited in Emadadja community being the leading oil producer in the sphere under consideration. The late Justice Dugbo asserted before his demise that the place to build a flow station in Udu is Emadadja based on her quantum of oil production. It is out of place and indeed unfathomable to conceptualise the idea of taking the Flow Station and staff quarters project to Ogbe -Udu .

Ogbe Udu is just an impacted community in the process of production given that pipeline passes through it to Utorogu.

Emadadja being the main host has every right to be the chief host of the Abura Flow Station project. The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company,NPDC, Benin, is a corporate tenant in Abura field. The company has enough information at its disposal in that regard. Any attempt to think of doing anything contrary would be a deliberate act to suppress the truth and unavoidable invitation to anarchy. The project should not be located in Ogbe Udu or any other place within the sphere of Abura Field. The NPDC should ensure that there is justice.

