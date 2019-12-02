Silva ‘will remain in charge’ of Everton for Liverpool clash

Marco Silva will still be Everton manager when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, according to reports.

Defeat against Leicester City on Sunday saw Everton slip to 17th in the Premier League table and record back-to-back losses. It was their eighth defeat of the season with 14 matches played and pressure is building on Silva to turn things around.

The next four fixtures could make Silva’s job even harder as they have to face Liverpool and Manchester United away and Chelsea and Arsenal at home. They go to leaders Liverpool on Wednesday for the Merseyside derby with Silva clinging to his job.

And Sky Sports claims that Silva is preparing to undertake ‘media duties’ on Tuesday afternoon and ‘will be in charge’ against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday.

And Gylfi Sigurdsson has called for unity after Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time strike denied Everton a battling point at Leicester.“The performance was better than last week (a 2-0 defeat to Norwich). We have to keep going, look at the videos, stick together and stay positive,” Sigurdsson said.

“We have a lot of games coming up where we can change this.

“We’ve come away with as many points as we did last week, that’s the frustrating thing, but we have another game on Wednesday which is a big one for us.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News