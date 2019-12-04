Sijibomi Ogundele awarded Patron of New Oko-Oba Primary School

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Nigeria’s luxury real estate brand, Sujimoto Construction Limited, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele was awarded as patron of New Oko-Oba Primary school in Lagos, this is following his donation of learning materials and commitment to the renovation of school buildings by the renowned luxury real estate entrepreneur.

Ogundele was the center of attention at the New Oko-oba Primary School’s Sports Day which held on Friday 29 November 2019, as he was celebrated as Patron of the White House.

It will be recalled that the luxury housing leading light and highly sort after expert in real estate development made the news last month when he found his way back to his old Primary School in Oko-oba, and gave 50 students a lifetime scholarship, amidst the numerous bags of gifts and goodies for everyone.

Speaking about his drive and commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr. Ogundele re-established his company’s stance on CSR. In the words of the well-reputed Nigerian real estate business leader, Ogundele says “giving back for us is more than CSR, it is an obligation. I believe that if your neighbor is hungry; your chicken is not safe, this is why all our tithes for 2020 as an organization, will go into funding education. Giving back is a vital and integral part of our strategy for 2020”.

The busy construction guru who was out of the country on an important business meeting in the United Arab Emirates was well represented by the Sujimoto Communications Team who gave a glimpse into the organization’s CSR plan in the coming year. Top on the list is the provision of quality classroom desks and chairs for the staff and pupils of New Oko-Oba Primary School while promising to embark on a renovation project of some classrooms and toilets before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Similarly, there are also plans by the real estate giant to extend the initiative to Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Model College in Meiran, and other schools in cities such as Zaria, Jos, and many other schools across Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the School Master of Oko-Oba Primary School, Mr. Aribisaliu, on behalf of the teachers, pupils, and parents commended the efforts of Mr. Ogundele, who according to him, his benevolence made the event a reality. He urged organizations and private individuals to emulate the actions of Sujimoto Construction Limited and join hands with the government by investing in the education of children.

Sijibomi Ogundele’s White House came first overall in the sporting competition.

