Sierra Leone First Lady, Fatima Bio, others for AWLO 2020

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to continue to open new doors for African women and African American women’s leadership advancement as well as ensure inclusion of women in leadership positions in Africa, the African Women in Leadership Organisation, AWLO, has concluded plans to hold the 12th Annual African Women in Leadership Conference, AWLC, in April between 2 and 5, 2020 in Sierra Leone.

In a press statement, Founder, AWLO, Dr. Elisha Attai, disclosed that, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Bio will be among other dignitaries that will be hosting the event. With the theme, Women: Peace-Building and Environment, it is expected to create capacity building and opportunities to engage women as primary stakeholders in the advancement of women’s leadership.

Since incpetion, the event with more than a decade-long history of impact has been holding the reins of women’s leadership from different communities to address issues bothering on women in leadership, she said.

According to him, “Every year, stakeholders build workforces to deliver gender parity, as a result of AWLC’s impact in private sector, public sector, and civil society engagement. While also building bridges for dialogue between women and stakeholders, AWLC creates capacity building opportunities to engage women as primary stakeholders.in the advancement of women’s leadership.

“After a highly engaging 2019 African Women in Leadership Conference at Kigali Rwanda marked by the support of the Government of Rwanda, Sierra Leone is set to host the 12th edition of the African Women in Leadership Conference. The aim is to confer and galvanize action towards creating the rubric for peace-building, while maximizing the environment to advance women’s potential.

“AWLO welcomes international delegates of all genders, and all works of life, from all parts of the world to African Women in Leadership Conference Sierra Leone 2020.

“AWLC Sierra Leone 2020 shall call for paper presentations from Academics, Researchers, Corporations, NGOs and Public entities. As a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact AWLO engages in work to support the UN Women’s mission and promote corporate Sustainability through the ten Principles.

“Conference Sessions will highlight concerns on environment, and the impact of its exploitation on women, and the assets that are women in playing pivotal roles in peace building. It assesses the potential impacts of multi-sectoral collaborations in mapping, negotiating and navigating the future of Women already facing the threats of environmental and climate change and multiple forms of violence, globally.

‘I consider it a privilege to stir a movement, calling on people of all genders to work in togetherness for changing the narrative of gender relations and social balance”, he said.

Her words, “To empower the woman is to empower her immediate and larger society for the greater good”.

“Pushing the envelope for women liberation in corporate, social and political engagements as well as their stability and collective progress is the way to go at this time”, “First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Bio, said.

