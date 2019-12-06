Breaking News
Translate

Shiloh 2019: Hate speech is a stone age mentality ― Oyedepo

On 10:06 pmIn Newsby

…lampoons FG on non-performance

Oyedepo, Covenant University
Bishop Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The head of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has berated the Federal government for non-performance.

Speaking at last encounter night of Shiloh 2019 on Friday, the Bishop who lampooned the lobby and sponsor of the hate speech bill said: “They are lobbying for hate speech ignoring the hate acts by insurgence fanatics”.

Oyedepo described the bill as a “stone age mentality”.

The Bishop who demanded from the congregation if the Nigerian government is “doing well”, received a swift response, from the participants at the event globally shouted “No”.

ALSO READ: Some persons using social media against the government — Aisha Buhari

The Bishop earlier in the day said: “Nigeria does not belong to anybody or any particular tribe. So anybody insinuating to Islamize Nigeria at this age is a Millenium joker. Nigeria belongs to every concerned Nigerian.

“As a Church, we provided multi-million dollars goods to displaced people attacked by extremists and these sponsored extremists kidnapped two of our pastors who volunteered to deliver these goods. One has been released remaining one”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!