SHACMAN acceptance in Nigeria excites manufacturer

By Theodore Opara

SHACMAN, one of the leading Chinese truck makers has expressed satisfaction with the acceptance of its brand in Nigeria.

SHACMAN Africa General Manager, Mr. Zhang Fei, disclosed this during a conference with its customers across the country. The company, in conjunction with its Nigerian representative Transit Support Services TSS held customers forum in Benin, Warri and Port Harcourt.

According to the SHACMAN representative, more Nigerian customers have adopted the brand. “I am happy to see that more Nigerian customers have adopted our brand and become members of the SHACMAN family” the General Manager said.

As part of efforts towards building a strong relationship with its customers, SHACMAN in partnership with her dealer in Nigeria, Transit Support Services, TSS, held its Customers’ Forum in Benin, Warri and Port Harcourt.

Chief Operating Officer, Transit Support Services, Mr. Stanley Mbanu, made who made a presentation on the SHACMAN brand, explained the partnership between the brands, their operations and services they render, noting “our SHACMAN vehicles have conveyed several million metric tonnes of goods across Nigeria and West Africa since 2007 (dry and wet cargo)”.

He listed some companies that have enjoyed the quality SHACMAN products, adding: “our satisfied customers are Dangote Refinery (over 500 tippers), BUA Cement (over 200 trucks), Dangote Cement (over 1,800), Eterna Plc (34 Units) among others. He said that SHACMAN gives one year unlimited mileage warranty, original spare parts and maintenance contract.

Also present at the forum were the Transit Support Services, TSS Chairman, Mr. Frank Nneji; Weichai Nigeria Chief Representative, Mr. Sui Zhen (Kevin); SHACMAN Nigeria Sales Manager, Xi Cheng SHACMAN Nigeria Service Engineer, Zhao Xiangnan and Weichai Nigeria Representative, Teng Lin where they all took turn to talk about the brand, its mechanism as well as training the customers on the maintenance of the vehicles.

SHACMAN is a leading truck manufacturer, and has since inception manufactured over 1,000,000 vehicles of different varieties. SHACMAN’s military trucks have successively participated in the 35th, 50th, and 60th anniversary ceremonial military review on China national day.

SHACMAN Nigeria, drawing from local experience in vehicle operation, has designed the applicable heavy duty trucks for the Nigeria condition with popular and tested power trains made up of WEICHAI engine (styre), FAST gear box and HANDE axles, SHACMAN trucks can be trusted to offer the most cost effective operation in Nigeria, delivering a high return on investment to operators.

Transit Support Services Limited brings SHACMAN to Nigeria through a network of dealers, equipped with comprehensive after services supported by SHACMAN Group. The trucks are locally assembled at the TSS plant at Emene industrial lay out – Enugu.

The event ended with the distributions of free gifts and spare parts to the customers and stakeholders present in all the locations.

Vanguard