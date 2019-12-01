By Ayo Onikoyi
Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay who is one of the judges on the new music reality TV show ‘Access The Stars’ melted into tears in Abeokuta after hearing a young girl’s rendition of Adele’s – “Someone Like You”. She relived her emotional encounter on Instagram, where she narrated the entire experience.
In a series of Instagram stories, the sultry artist had alluded to a recent messy breakup and she was taken aback by the soulful singing of one of the girl at the audition which led to her outburst.
Cholera: Commissioner says 5 die in Ogun(Opens in a new browser tab)
According to Seyi, Abeokuta is blessed with tons of talented singers, many of which turned out en-masse for the auditions of ‘Access The Stars’.
But her emotion did little to douse the glamour the crooner brought on as she came streaking like a bolt of lightening in an exquisite custom made Ejiro Amos Tafiri outfit.
Seyi Shay was in Abeokuta with fellow judges Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix, for the first set of auditions and concerts. The concerts will feature some of Nigeria’s biggest superstars like Olamide, Orezi, Small Doctor, and Q-Dot to name a few.