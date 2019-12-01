By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay who is one of the judges on the new music reality TV show ‘Access The Stars’ melted into tears in Abeokuta after hearing a young girl’s rendition of Adele’s – “Someone Like You”. She relived her emotional encounter on Instagram, where she narrated the entire experience.

In a series of Instagram stories, the sultry artist had alluded to a recent messy breakup and she was taken aback by the soulful singing of one of the girl at the audition which led to her outburst.

According to Seyi, Abeokuta is blessed with tons of talented singers, many of which turned out en-masse for the auditions of ‘Access The Stars’.

But her emotion did little to douse the glamour the crooner brought on as she came streaking like a bolt of lightening in an exquisite custom made Ejiro Amos Tafiri outfit.

Seyi Shay was in Abeokuta with fellow judges Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix, for the first set of auditions and concerts. The concerts will feature some of Nigeria’s biggest superstars like Olamide, Orezi, Small Doctor, and Q-Dot to name a few.

Vanguard