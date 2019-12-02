Sexual violence: EU restates commitment with influencers despite calls to drop Basketmouth

The European Union has restated its commitment along with its influencers on sexual violence to promote conversation that challenges the status quo despite a call to drop comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth over ‘unhealthy’ rape joke against women.

Following the unveiling of influencers to help chart the course against sexual violence in Nigeria, some Nigerians showed their display with the inclusion of Basketmouth, whom they claimed had promoted rape of women in joke gone awry many years ago.

Basketmouth, in 2004, reportedly joked that after a second date with a woman and she is still not giving to sex, his partner should rape the lady.

After media rage, Basketmouth, in a tweet, apologised for the joke, but it wasn’t enough for some persons that still called for his removal from the group of influencers.

Reacting to the subtle protest on social media, the EU, in a statement, acknowledged the concerns raised, stressing that it further strengthens their resolve.

“We have been made aware of specific concerns regarding some of our influencers. We welcome the passionate engagement these conversations have evoked, which further strengthens our resolve to bring issues of sexual and gender based violence in our society to the fore.

“The #HerStoryOurStory campaign is hinged on one of the core principles of the EU, which is Zero Tolerance for all forms of abuse against women. The campaign is one component of a wider engagement with stakeholders including institutions, civil society and ordinary citizens who are working on the front lines to completely eliminate sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria.

“To this end, we remain committed, along with our partners to promoting conversations that challenge the status quo, while helping further the conversations to ensure a society free from all forms of gender based violence,” the statement said.

Some of the influencers in the campaign against sexual violence include, Waje, Omoni Oboli, Busola Dakolo, MI, Toyin Abraham, Kadaria Ahmed, Uti Nwachukwu, Richard Mofe Damijo among others.

