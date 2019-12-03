Seven injured Ikoyi inmates treated, discharged ― Official

By Omeiza Ajayi

Seven inmates of the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre who suffered electrocution on Monday in their cell have been treated, discharged and now returned to custody, Vanguard has learned.

The particular cell where the disaster occurred has capacity for 35 but had about 140 inmates locked up as at the time of the incident, a development which led to the death of five inmates and seven injured.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Controller Francis Enobore confirmed the development to Vanguard Tuesday evening in a telephone interview. “The update is that the seven inmates who were injured and hospitalized have been successfully treated, discharged and returned to custody”, he told our Correspondent.

He had in a statement Monday evening in Abuja disclosed that the centre which was built in 1955 was originally meant for only 800 inmates.

“As at the time of the incident, Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre built in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 as awaiting trial persons”, said Enobore.

According to him, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed had on Monday morning “received, with the deepest grief, the unfortunate death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos as a result of electrical fault in one of the cells. This is indeed tragic and most ill-fated”.



The Monday statement said, the CG who visited the scene of the incident with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola noted that it was the first time in the history of the NCoS that such a disaster would occur. “He, therefore, ordered an immediate investigation into the sad incident with a view to taking necessary actions in order to forestall future occurrence. He commiserated with the families of the deceased inmates and prayed for quick recovery of the seven others who are receiving treatment in the hospital”.