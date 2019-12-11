Setraco Crisis: Court to hear application for appointment of legal representation for firm

By Adedapo Akinrefon

ABUJA- A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 12, 2019 for hearing on, who may appoint Counsel to represent the Company in the Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/169/2018.

The suit is Inu Umoru and Sons Nigeria Limited 4 Others VS Engineer Said Khalaf 7 Others.

The family of one of the founding directors of the Company, late Alhaji Inu Umoru with 40% shareholding, had brought the action against the founding partner, Mr. Said Fayez Khalaf and his Company Setraco International with 60% shareholding challenging the attempt to remove certain directors of the Company and alleged freezing of the accounts of the Company at the Bank of Beirut and other alleged activities meant to cripple the activities of the Company.

At the hearing on Tuesday, 19 2019, the Umoru family who sued the Company along with the directors appointed by Mr. Khalaf sought the leave of the Court to allow it make representation on who should appoint Counsel for the Company. The request was opposed by Dr. Khrushchev Ekwueme the Counsel for Engineer Khalaf, who described the request as curious. Justice Ahmed Mohammed however ruled that it would infringe on the right to fair hearing as contained in Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution if the Umoru family were not given the right to file their reply on the issue of representation for the Company.

Two lawyers: Dr. Khrushchev Ekwueme and B. Nwapi, who claimed to also represent the Company, had sought to prevent counsel to the Umoru family of Setraco Nigeria Ltd, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, from filing reply on the issue representation on behalf of the Company.

The Umoru family, who are represented on the board by Abu Inu Umoru and 3 of his siblings had filed the action over an alleged bid to change the ownership structure of the construction Company.

The crisis had led to the division of the interests of the two feuding owners now divided into Umoru & Sons Nigeria Ltd and Setraco International Holdings/Said Khalaf. There are other 3 actions involving the parties before the same judge.

The Court had directed parties to explore amicable settlement of the disputes. However, parties reported that settlement had broken down and urged the Court to proceed with hearing of the matters fixed for hearing on the same 12 December 2019.

