Serie A: Troost-Ekong helps Udinese hold Ancelotti’s Napoli



William Troost-Ekong put in a fine defensive shift in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 13th league start and gave a good account of himself to help the White and Blacks avoid defeat at Dacia Arena.

Troost-Ekong frustrated the efforts of Parthenopeans to claim all three points in the encounter, making five tackles and had an 83% successful pass rate.

Kevin Lasagna’s 32nd-minute opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s men was cancelled out by Piotr Zielinski’s second-half effort.

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game along with Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly, who passed a late fitness test to play in the match after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

With the draw, Udinese are 14th on the league table after gathering 15 points from 15 matches.

The Nigeria international will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus on December 15.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News