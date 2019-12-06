Serial rapist found guilty of raping 11 women, children

A serial rapist, Joseph McCann has been convicted at the Old Bailey for a string of rapes after he went on cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage.

Metro UK reports that a jury found him guilty of all 37 counts against 11 victims he targeted across London, Hertfordshire and the North West between April 20 and May 5.

He is facing a second life sentence after being released from jail by mistake before launching his campaign of terror. McCann, 34, abducted, raped and held prisoner women and girls aged between 11 and 71 years old.

He drove around the country claiming victims, taking increasing amounts of cocaine and alcohol.

The predator was eventually caught up a tree after being chased by police officers who interrupted his attempt to rape two 14-year-old girls.

McCan has a long list of previous convictions and was given an indeterminate sentence for public protection in 2008 when he burgled the home of an 85-year-old man and threatened to stab him.

After being convicted he insisted he wanted to ‘live a crime-free life’ to look after his partner and two children. But Frederick Marr-Johnson then told him: ‘I think there is a risk of you causing long term psychological harm in the future.’ (Metro UK)

