Senator to Governor: Don’t be a ‘Chief Security Threat’ (Letter Included)

By Michael V. Bolgent

Senator Ishaku Abbo of the Adamawa North Senatorial District has warned the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri not to “constitute himself to be the chief security threat” instead of being “the chief security officer of the state”.

The senator made this clear in a letter he addressed to the Inspector General of Police on Thursday, 5th of December, 2019.

Abbo notes that “this has become necessary in view of the fact that elections have become potential causes of insecurity in Nigeria and indeed Africa.”

Adamawa State he said, “has had her unfair share of insecurity and instability in the last few years which were caused by the Book Haram insurgency, communal clashes, farmers-herders clashes, among other causes.”

According to Senator Ishaku “the conduct and utterances of the Governor of Adamawa State RT. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the build-up to this election where he has said that anyone who got the ticket of his party in the various local governments is already a winner, this is a serious concern to all peace-loving people of Adamawa State. He has also said that election results will be declared by 12:00 noon on the day of the election in Yola the state capital instead of a declaration of results at each of the twenty-one local government area headquarters. ”

Senator Abbo exposed that the governor planned to “travel out of the state leaving behind instruction to the Chairman Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) to declare results in Yola in favour of his political party, even before results are collated.”

Recall that in September the Senator called for Transparency in Adamawa PDP LGA Primaries and also revealed that Adamawa PDP embroils in intraparty crisis with empahasis that “24 PDP Leaders were disqualified from contesting the forthcoming LGA Election in the state on baseless ground.”

vanguard