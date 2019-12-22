SENATE VERDICT ON SAA: ‘Choice of wisdom over sentiment’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

The clean bill of health given by the Senate Joint Committee on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance to Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL) over the Safe Anchorage Area (SAA) of Lagos port, is quite symbolic.

By so doing, the Senate, last Thursday, placed national interest above sentiments in tackling serious matters that affect the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

Members of the hollowed chambers resisted attempts to be arm-twisted into making decisions that will not be beneficial to the nation.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), had on October 2019, revoked the SAA agreement designed to rescue the dominance of pirates and other criminals on the waterways.

The action attracted outrage from maritime stakeholders, who feared that Nigeria’s waterways may become unsafe again if there is no security platform to checkmate activities of criminals.

Consequent upon that, the Senate waded into the matter.

At the end of its findings, the committee said the establishment of SAA operated by an indigenous firm, OMSL did not contravene the provisions of any national or international maritime laws ascribed or acceded to by Nigeria.

National laws

In the light of the Senate verdict, it is pertinent to ask why persons saddled with the responsibility of promoting national interest, sometimes move against platforms that serve the good of the public.

For those not conversant with the SSA imbroglio, the idea was birthed in 2012, a period when insecurity was at its peak in Nigeria’s waterways.

In trying to proffer solution to the challenge, stakeholders including the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) among others came up with the SSA concept.

The Senate committee that investigated the matter emphasised the rationale for SSA thus: “

“Relevant government agencies (NPA, NIMASA, DPR & Nigerian Navy) were involved in the meetings and consultation process that led to the establishment of the SAA.”

By implication, it was an idea generally accepted by all the stakeholders.

Following the stakeholders approval, Nigerian Navy and OMSL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which entails providing a security platform for ships berthing at offshore to the Lagos Ports to utilise.

Based on this understanding, OMSL was said to have made huge investment through the provision of not less than 63 vessels that assist the Nigerian Navy to carry out patrol operations. The company according to the Nigeria Senate is still indebted to banks due to the investment.

Nigerian Navy

Unfortunately, the current management of NPA seems not to have seen anything good in the initiative. To this end, the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, wrote a letter dated October 9, 2019, ordering the Navy to terminate the contract it entered with OMSL, accusing the firm of illegal activities and failure to remit money to government coffers.

But as fate would have it, the Senate was quick to intervene as it saw the emerging crisis as a matter of national interest.

Thus, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, a motion on what was termed, ’The Illegal Security Activities by Messrs OMSL Limited at the Safe Anchorage Area (SAA) of Lagos Ports,’ was moved and referred to the Joint Committee on Navy, Marine Transport & Finance for a thorough investigation.

The joint committee consisting of 41 Senators, 3 secretariat staff and chaired by Senator George Sekibo , was charged with two key mandates. They include carrying out a comprehensive investigation on the lingering infraction among the agencies with a view to resolving security impasse it will bring to the nation, investigate the activities of Messrs OMSL Limited and other security agencies of the Safe Anchorage Area in the Lagos ports to determine the legality of these operations, its revenue implications and report within four weeks. It was also mandated to recommend possible solutions to be applied.

The joint committee in carrying out its mandate scheduled date for those involved to appear before it. Consequently, the front liners in the matter namely, NPA, the Nigerian Navy, and OMSL appeared before the panel on December 3, 2019, to make their presentations.

Senate President

Barely 24 hours after meeting the joint committee, a new twist was introduced to the matter as the NPA boss petitioned the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, over what she described as the unruly behaviour of some suspected hoodlums in the premises of the National Assembly.

In the three-page petition dated December 4 and titled “Petition against Unruly Behaviour, Physical Attack and Threat in the NASS chambers by hoodlums sponsored by the Chairman of OMSL, Captain Wells Okunbo,” she said she was ambushed at the exit after attending an investigative hearing.

Industry watchers had dismissed the petition as a false alarm aimed at discrediting Captain Okunbo, whose investment was at stake.

Fortunately for OMSL and the 7,540 Nigerians said to be employed, directly and indirectly, the Senate Joint Committee which submitted its findings to the Senate on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, cleared OMSL of any wrongdoing.

National interests

The committee did not only exonerate Okunbo and his company but also recommend that OMSL should be hailed for promoting national interest.

In its report, the committee observed that: “That Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL) should be commended for its genuine national interests in investing over four hundred million ($400,000,000) dollars in the Secured Anchorage Area (SAA) in particular and the Nigerian waterways in general by providing the needed platforms and logistics for the Nigerian Navy to effectively perform 24/7/365 patrol operations as well as to provide the required protection for vessels waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

“Since no fraud is found in the operations of the OMSL and is operating at no cost to government, OMSL should be allowed to continue its operation at the SAA until such a time when a better and more cost-effective system is put in place by government.

“That the Nigerian Navy should be properly funded to enable it procure needed vessels to clear the over one hundred and fifty (150) vessels deficit to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities without over depending on Private Maritime Logistics Support Companies (PMLSC).”

The recommendations of the investigative committee can best be described as a display of patriotism and indeed a boost for local entrepreneurs.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that Okunbo had at the Senate hearing, emphasised the need to protect his integrity which he said was being maligned at the time.

“I am not very much concerned about the cancellation of the SAA, but my worry was the fact that it was done on the pages of newspapers without due consultation with the agreed contractor.

“Also, rumours indicting me of fraud got me worried because I am a legitimate, indigenous businessman with an impeccable track record.”

However, the Senate position has brought respite and as well re-emphasised that OMSL is an indigenous firm committed to the promotion of national interest.

