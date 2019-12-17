Breaking: Senate summons Aregbesola, Babandede

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede have been summoned by the Senate over the recently announced visa on arrival for Africans policy.

Vanguard earlier reported the NIS, Comptroller General to have said he visa on arrival for holders of passports of African countries from January 2020 was to accelerate African Integration.

“Nigeria’s strategic decision is taken to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the visa at the point of entry into Nigeria with effect from January 2020,” he said.

More details on the summon soon…

