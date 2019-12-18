Senate passes bill for establishment of fed. polytechnic Orogun, Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

The Senate on Wednesday passed the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State.

The Bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central.

Also yesterday, the Senate passed the bill for the establishment of Modibo Adama University of Technology in Adamawa State.

The passing of the bill followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Aisha Dahiru (APC Adamawa) had gone through public hearing where inputs of major stakeholders was sought on conversion of the school to conventions university.

The committee report was presented by Sen .Ahmad Kaita (APC Katsina )

Kaita, while presenting the report said the committee was in agreement with the proposals made in the bill.

He said the conversion of the institution to a conventional university would improve the economy of the host community and meet the educational needs of the people.

He said the enrollment of students in the school had dropped following the ban of admission on

Management sciences and other courses.

He said the enrollment of students dropped from 3,795 from 7,000 students in the schools as at 2016/ 2017 academic session.

He said the reduction of students enrolment resulted in the drastic reduction in the internal revenue of the school and affected the running of the school.

The senate having considered the report of the committee at the Committee of the Whole approve the 29 clauses of the bill, consequently, the bill was read the third time and passed.

Bill for Establishment of Federal College of Education Illo, Bill for the Establishment of Federal University of Education Kontagora and Bill for amendment of Federal Polytechnic Daura Act .

Senate also passed the bill for Establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Funtua.

