Sekibo appeals on FG to prioritize East-West in 2020 budget

…Commends Wike for approving constituency project for state lawmakers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Thompson Sekibo, has appealed on the Federal Government to make the completion of the East-West road a priority as captured in the 2020 budget.

Sekibo also lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for approving and releasing fund for the lawmakers in the state to carry out projects in their various constituencies.

Sekibo spoke while commission a 1 kilometer road project carried out by the Lawmaker Representing Ogu/Bolo State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, who is also the Chief Whip of the house, Hon. Evans Bipi, at Ogu town.

Then senator stated that the 2020 budget provision should be used to complete the road, adding that it is the major asset in oil rich the region.

He said: “We are appealing to the federal government and putting pressure so that the East-West road can be completed. We are aware that that road has been taken off from the Ministry of Niger Delta to an interventionist unit where the president has promised to ensure it’s completion.

“We believe that in the 2020 budget that the federal government will face the project squarely, complete and deliver it to the people.”

Sekibo, who thanked Gov. Wike for releasing fund to the state lawmakers to carry out projects in their constituencies, also commanded Hon. Bipi for instituting a people’s oriented project.

Sekibo, said: “I want to Thank Wike for creating the opportunity for giving constituency project to their areas. Such opportunity gave rise to this We appreciate the governor for approving this constituency project and paying for it.”

However, the donor, Hon. Bipi, disclosed that the people of area suggested the project to be instituted for them, commending Gov. Wike and Sen. Sekibo for their support to ensure that the project was delivered.

Bipi said: “We are here to commission what we have done some months back. This is my constituency project for 2018/2019. The project was suggested to me by the community.

“It is a 1 kilometre road. It is more than an ICT centre or town hall, built by other lawmakers, because road brings about development. Road is a major concern to the people of the nation and we did it to benefit our people.”

