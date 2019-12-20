Security guard docked over alleged theft of lover’s N1.09m

Kindly Share This Story:

Sunday Adole, a security guard, on Friday appeared at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, after he allegedly stole his lover’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and withdrew N1.09 million from the account.

Adole, 41, who resides at No. 9, Ijeun Street, Off AD Filling Station, Agege, Lagos is arraigned for stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, said the accused committed the offence in June, at Cement Area of Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.

He said the accused stole N1.09 million belonging to his girlfriend, Miss Sandra Nosakhare.

She said: “Adole went to his lover’s house and stole her UBA Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and Eco bank ATM card.

“He used the Eco bank ATM card to withdraw N790, 000 and the UBA card to draw N300,000.”

Okwori also told the court that when the complainant discovered that it was her boyfriend who withdrew the money, she confronted him.

The prosecutor said the complainant demanded her money but the defendant said he had spent it on personal use and promised to pay back.

“All effort made to get her money back was unsuccessful,” the prosecutor added.

The offence, according to her, contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable with three years jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case till January 30, 2020, for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: