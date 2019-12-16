Security guard, cleaner docked over alleged neglect to prevent theft of N40m properties

By Onozure Dania

A security guard Michael John and a cleaner John Peter, who allegedly neglected to prevent the stealing of N40 million worth of property of Bishop Adol Paul Obiwaogu, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere.

John 30 and Peter 17, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, burglary, stealing and neglect to prevent a felony, preferred against them by the Police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on October 17, 2019.

He said that the incident took place at about 12noon, at 15, Samuel Ike Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Ehizoba said that the defendants broke and entered into the premises of Bishop Adol Paul Obiwaogu and stole properties worth the amount mentioned above.

He said that the items stolen by the defendants are the sum of £4,000 Pounds Sterling, $ 8,000 dollars, International Passport, valuable documents, 50 pairs of shoes, gold chains, Bishop ring and uncountable suits all worth N40million.

The prosecutor said that all the items that were stolen, belongs to the complainant Bishop Obiwaogu.

According to Ehizoba, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 287, 307 (C) and 410 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However the duo pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Magistrate Mrs O. Sansanya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000, each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be responsible, resident in Lagos, show evidence of tax payment to Lagos state government and have their addresses verified.

Consequently the Magistrate adjourned the matter till January 7, 2020, for mention.