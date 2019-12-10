Security agencies are biggest violators of human rights ― AIG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Austin Iwa has accused security agencies in the country of being one of the biggest violators of human rights.

AIG Iwa stated this in an interactive forum, with the theme, “Equality, Justice and Human Dignity” organized by the Abuja Zuma Deck of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) to mark the 2019 World Human Rights Day.

He said that the military mentality was still much in the country despite the fact Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, adding that it was only the Police that prepared psychologically for the transition to democracy by introducing Community Policing.

He also stated that violation of human rights leads to civil unrest and in some cases hampers effective investigation.

The Zuma Deck President of NAS, Anderson Oseh told participants that the association fears nobody when it wants to confront any act of human rights abuse and also renders pro-Bono services to those whose rights were infringed upon but are unable to hire the services of lawyers.