Science ministry partners private sector for economic growth

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, says its engagement with private sector will ensure economic growth and domestication of technologies in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Agro and Allied Green Technology Resource Centre Ltd in Abuja on Monday.

According to Nabasu, the Ministry will continue to engage organised private sector in the implementation of its mandate.

He said the ministry, through the Department of Bio resources Technology, discussed with the company to engage agencies on ways of driving the economy.

He said the engagement was aimed at fostering measures that would curb poverty, create employment and generate wealth, especially to the Nigerian youths.

“The MoU will also extend Technology support programmes to other sectors of the economy like public and private sectors in the production of cosmetics at national and sub national levels.

“The Ministry and the parties concerned will enter into profitable and viable Agro-Allied industries support programm across Nigeria,” Nabasu said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Agro and Allied Green Technology resource centre ltd, Dr Emeka Okengwu, said that Nigeria was richly endowed with agriculture and agro-allied resources.

He, however, lamented that the country had not been able to derive appreciable benefits from these mostly unexploited endowments in terms of revenue, employment generation, food security and exports.

He said:“I have argued this and keep arguing it, our nation will only develop with technology.

“It is not possible for you to get food security without technology, it is not possible for you to have national security without technology. Technology is at the heart of everything that we want to do.”

