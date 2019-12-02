Scholes criticises Ljungberg clothing choice; slams two Arsenal men

Paul Scholes thinks Freddie Ljungberg should have worn a suit for his first match as Arsenal manager.

The former midfielder took over following the sacking of Unai Emery on Friday and immediately made his mark on the side against Norwich City on Sunday, bringing in the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals as Arsenal came from behind twice at Carrow Road to grab a 2-2 draw. Instead of the traditional navy club suit, Ljungberg decided to wear a grey jumper over a light blue shirt, much to Scholes’ disappointment.

“You would think he’d be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job,” Scholes told Premier League Productions. “To me, that’s a great start… shirt and tie to show some discipline. I don’t think he’ll be the right man.”

And Scholes put the blame at Mustafi’s door for both of the goals, while he insisted David Luiz “is not interested in defending”.“It’s no surprise, I think he [Mustafi] was at fault, possibly, for both goals,” Scholes added.

“He doesn’t tackle, he should be having a nibble at the ball but he drops off so far because he’s so frightened of getting done.“He’s just thinking about getting back to his goal, not going out and engaging with the player.

“He almost tries to get out of the way, instead of being a defender who’s desperate to stop the ball going in.“He just lets people walk through him.

“David Luiz is not interested in defending, they [Norwich] cut through them almost at will. “I think Norwich will be disappointed [with a draw] not Arsenal.

Source: Football 365

