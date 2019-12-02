Scholars Interrogate Elections and Electoral Violence in Africa

By Lamidi Morufu Bamidele

Scholars, students, activists and member of Civil Society Organisations will converge at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, JP Clark building, University of Lagos for the International Conference on Elections and Electoral Violence in Africa from 4 – 6, December 2019.

The Conference is being put together by Havilah Glo, an education and research consortium based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Institute of Africa and Diaspora Studies (IADS), University of Lagos.

The nature and character of elections have become violent since the return of African countries to democratic rule at the end of the Cold War. Between January and November 2019, there have been 14 elections. It is of note that each of these elections carried with varying levels of tensions based on ethnic, religious, racial and class dynamics.

Elections on the continent are fraught with unprecedented levels of hate, populism, killings, arson. There is also an increasing shrinking of the electoral space for the opposition and Intolerance for a free press, which is against the spirit of democratic governance.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections in the Republic of Benin, there was post-election violence owing to the exclusion of the opposition parties by the electoral commission. The case of the Beninois election presents a worsening situation of elections and electoral violence in Africa. This is because the country has been celebrated as a consolidated democracy given the successive turn-overs of governments in free and fair polls in the past.

The 2019 elections in Nigeria and various re-run elections were also characterised by various forms of violence. Given the foregoing, the organisers of the conference feel that there is a need to discuss elections and electoral violence in Africa. The conference promises to be a veritable source of policy recommendations to improve the electoral process and democratic governance on the continent.

Vanguard