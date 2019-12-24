Schneider Electric, NAPTIN train electricians, seek gender inclusion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

THERE are indications that Nigeria’s power supply may witness an improvement as Schneider Electric, has completed the training of electricians in partnership with the National Power Training Institute, NAPTIN, and the French Development Agency.

The second round of the training, which commenced on September 3, 2019, was rounded off in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Engr. Ayoola Ramoni, who represented the Director General of NAPTIN, Mr. Ahmed Nagode, said: “Compared to the last batch, it is good we have registered an increase in the level of interests from women electricians, but that is still a far cry from the desired level.”

The electrician-training programme, co-sponsored by Schneider Electric, is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects. Participants may register for the full course or specific modules.

The training is 70 per cent practical to complement classroom knowledge and expose participants to the right way to carry out installations. This is set to give a significant boost to a sector with limited local human and institutional capacities.

Speaking with journalists at the graduation ceremony of the second batch, Mr. Isaac Adeleke, the Training Project Coordinator for Schneider Electric, noted that the company does not stop at training only, but continues with a scheduled follow-up on those who have been trained.

He stated: “the quality of delivery is not in doubt. To ensure the application of global standards, Schneider Electric has up skilled NAPTIN trainers through extensive training in France and Nigeria. With the support of the French Development Agency, Schneider Electric also provided a fully equipped laboratory to reinforce technical training.”

Adeleke said: “There’s no barrier whatsoever. All it takes is the interest to acquire the needed skills. Whether graduate, undergraduate, or without any formal education; everyone, from beginners to those seeking to refresh their technical know-how, are welcome.

“The plan by Schneider Electric and its partners is to implement the program in three cities — Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt — with Lagos being the pilot city. The centres are set to train 360 Nigerians per year in electrical installation across the country.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: